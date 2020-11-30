Following a performance that was *tries to think of a nice way to put this so as not to pile onto a guy* underwhelming, Nate Robinson is getting words of encouragement from a man who knows nothing about getting KO'ed, Floyd Mayweather. Though you're likely aware of this, at least one would think, Mayweather's attempt to rally the ex-NBAer/dunk champ comes after Robinson got dropped in a Saturday night boxing match with Jake Paul.

Safe to say this wasn't his finest moment:

On Sunday, following in the footsteps of Rick Ross and Stephen Curry, Mayweather offered words of support in which he declared that he'd "stand behind" and "uplift" Robinson following his loss.

"Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers," Mayweather wrote on Instagram. "I will never kick my brother when he’s down. It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort."

He also added the following "sidenote" at the bottom: "The times I’ve had issues with another brother is when they came at me first. I was just defending myself."

Read the post below and note that, if you click it, the first comment that pops up is Robinson responding with the GOAT emoji.

It seems highly probable this will make little-to-no dent in the internet mockery department, but that was the risk that came with getting into the ring in the first place.