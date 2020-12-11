Fans, friends, and people who've worked with Tommy "Tiny" Lister took to social media to remember the actor and wrestler, who was found dead at his Marina Del Ray, California home on Thursday.

Lister was 62.

"RIP Tiny "Deebo" Lister," Lister's Friday co-star Ice Cube wrote on Twitter. "America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already."

Others also flooded social media to mourn the death of the actor.

TMZ reports that a welfare check was performed after friends and associates of Lister became worried after not hearing from him. Deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department went to Lister's apartment and found him dead. It's believed that the actor died from natural causes. An autopsy will be performed to figure out what the cause of death was.

