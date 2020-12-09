Twista might have lightspeed lyrical abilities, but he wasn't quick enough to stop himself from falling victim to fatphobia.

On Tuesday, the rapper posted a now-deleted Instagram meme. In the picture, actress Gabourey Sidibe is compared to model Bernice Burgos. This picture of Sidibe was meant to symbolize a successful but not conventionally attractive woman (choice A) while Burgos is supposed to be the type of woman projected as beautiful but isn't grounded financially (choice B).

"Who y'all choosing A or B" Twista wrote.

Sidibe has been subjected to public humiliation since her Oscar-nominated starring performance in Precious. Yet the audacity of Twista's meme made her jump in the comments where she defended herself with humor and class.

"Wow. I um.... gee," she began sarcastically. "@twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!"

Twista also came under fire from fans who felt the post was distasteful.

It should also be noted that this hypothetical meme has a slim-to-no chance of becoming a reality as the Empire actress revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend Brandon Frankel last month.