The Democratic Party of Georgia has announced a special reunion livestream event featuring a litany of original stars from Elf, no doubt a top-tier holiday classic.

"I'm excited to bring Buddy back to the small screen to benefit the critical Senate runoff elections in Georgia," star Will Ferrell said of the entry-by-donation event in a press release. "We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate, and I'm hoping that Buddy and the rest of the Elf cast, can play a small role in delivering that change."

Others confirmed to be taking part in the reunion include Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Danny Woodburn, Pod Save America's Jon Favreau (i.e. not the director of the same name), John Lithgow, Ed Helms, Busy Phillips, and Matt Walsh. Emmy-winning comedian Ashley Nicole Black will host.

Notably, the reunion takes place on the eve of early voting in Georgia for the state's runoff election next month.

"This holiday season, Georgia Democrats know that the best way to spread holiday cheer will be voting loud for all to hear," Jason Esteves, Treasurer of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said. "The joy, laughter, and good tidings from this incredible film will mobilize new volunteers and raise funds to send Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate."

Those interested in catching the livestream, set for 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 13, can gain access by giving a donation of any amount or signing up for a volunteer shift. All proceeds are being put toward electing Ossoff and Warnock.

Ferrell, of course, is no stranger to supporting Democrats in the state of Georgia. Back in 2018, for example, he went door to door for the Stacey Abrams campaign.