Elf

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'SNL50' skit set in a police station with actors in uniforms and casual clothes.
Pop Culture

‘SNL’ Brings Back ‘Scared Straight’ Sketch With Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell: ‘Expecto Fellatio'

Murphy and Ferrell, along with Jason Sudeikis and Kenan Thompson, revived the iconic sketch on SNL50.

Alex Ocho516 days ago
Will Ferrell dressed as an elf, sitting at a sports event. He's holding a candy cigarette in one image and drinking from a cup in the other.
Pop Culture

Will Ferrell on Buddy the Elf Stunt: ‘I Get These Weird Ideas'

The 57-year-old comedic actor raised eyebrows last month when he appeared at an L.A. Kings' game dressed up as a disheveled Buddy the Elf.

Alex Ocho552 days ago
President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Life

Mexican President Claims Photo He Shared Shows Elf From Mayan Mythology

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared a photo he claimed depicts an elf-like creature from Mayan mythology, NBC News reports.

Joe Price1238 days ago
James Caan is pictured on the red carpet
Pop Culture

James Caan Dead at 82

The beloved actor was known for his unforgettable performances in ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Honeymoon in Vegas,’ ‘Elf,’ ‘Brian’s Song,’ ‘Misery,’ and more.

Trace William Cowen1472 days ago
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Will Ferrell on red carpet at 2020 Academy Awards
Pop Culture

Will Ferrell's 'Elf' Costume Sold for Almost $300K at Auction

Will Ferrell's iconic costume from the classic 2003 Christmas movie 'Elf' sold at a recent auction in the United Kingdom for just under $300K.

Brad Callas1712 days ago
wf
Pop Culture

'Elf' Reunion Special in Support of Georgia Democrats to Feature Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, and More

A litany of stars from the classic 2003 holiday comedy 'Elf,' including Will Ferrell, are coming together on the eve of early voting in the state of Georgia.

Trace William Cowen2047 days ago
Will Ferrell poses alongside the poster for 'Elf'.
Pop Culture

43-Year-Old Man Dresses as Buddy the Elf for First Face-to-Face Meeting With Biological Dad

A 43-year-old Maine man decided to reenact Will Ferrell's 2003 holiday classic 'Elf,' saying that costuming up "was a really good way to break the ice."

Gavin Evans2049 days ago
John Legend
Music

Watch John Legend Perform as the 'Sexiest Elf Alive' in 'Fallon' Sketch

The singer pokes fun at holiday album commercials, as well as his new title as "Sexiest Man Alive."

Joshua Espinoza2429 days ago

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