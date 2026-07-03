Featured
Will Ferrell was offered $29 million to star in a sequel to the cult holiday classic 'Elf,' but turned it down. He still doesn't regret the decision.Jose Martinez
Learn about the rising UK grime artist, and his plans to take 2017 by storm.Alex de Lacey
Pop Culture
Interview: Photographer Simon Wheatley on The Square Documentary 'Golden Boys' and 'Don't Call Me Urban!'
The 'Don't Call Me Urban' photographer tells us about his new film.Wil Jones
It wouldn't be an NBA season without a mysterious burner account saga. The latest revolves around New York Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton.Jordan Rose