As we are exiting 2020—one of the most frustrating years in recent memory—here's one thing that you can look forward to: On March 5, 2021, Coming 2 America, the sequel to Eddie Murphy's 1988 comedy classic Coming to America, will be available to stream via Prime Video. This is one of 2021's most anticipated films, and with theaters still shut down for most of the US, it's great to know that we won't have to leave the comfort of our homes to take a trip back to Zamunda.

Today, we're officially starting that journey with this exclusive look at Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America rocking some very familiar gear—they are the first American clothes he got when he arrived in Queens in the first film. We don't know why Akeem's taking it back to the essence with his gear, but it's a dope representation of one of the best things about Coming 2 America—the original cast coming together.

"My favorite part of reuniting with the cast of Coming to America," Murphy explains, "was making a movie that's as good as the first one. Getting everybody together, including Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, James Earl Jones and the rest of my royal family, and making a really great movie"

Bringing back the cast for what sounds like a proper return to the original is going to be amazing for the cult classic, especially for most Black folk. That isn't lost on Murphy. "I’m most excited about the audience seeing how amazing this movie is. We have incredible new cast members like Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, and my own daughter, Bella Murphy, among others, who are all so funny and really brought their A-game. It's just a great picture and I’m excited to have audiences see it."

In a conversation Complex had with Arsenio Hall, he alluded to the country as a whole really needing a film like Coming 2 America, a sentiment Murphy echoes. "This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy. Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now."

Expect more info and visuals from Coming 2 America in the near future. For now, mark your calendars: March 5, 2021 is when Coming 2 America hits Amazon Prime Video.