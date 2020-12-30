Drew Pinsky, better known as Dr. Drew, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The celebrity doctor revealed his diagnosis via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of himself recovering in bed with an electrolyte drink in hand. His wife, Susan Pinsky, was also seen in the photo standing next to Dr. Drew while wearing mask. The caption confirmed Susan had tested negative for the disease.

"Drew is home, under surveillance and fever is down," the post read. "Thanks Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Yo and Dr. Jeff for the superior care and advice. Drew is feeling better and will hopefully get well soon."

In a subsequent video, Dr. Drew spoke about his road to recovery and also expressed gratitude to all the support he's received since announcing his diagnosis.

"COVID is no fun, I don't recommend it, but I'm sort of through the viral phase, which is when the virus is reproducing..." the 62-year-old said. "It's interesting, I put out on Twitter that I was thankful, or wishing for a COVID positive test because I had this terrible acute febrile illness and was testing negative, and if I did not have COVID, I had acute lymphocytic leukemia, which I did not want to have ... So COVID would explain the whole thing nicely and we have some many good treatments now for COVID. And I look forward to the immunity on the other side of this."

Back in April, Dr. Drew issued an apology for publicly downplaying the severity of COVID-19, and insisting it was less dangerous than the flu. A compilation video of his controversial statements began circulating across social media, prompting the doctor to walk back his comments.

"My early comments about equating coronavirus and influenza were wrong," he said in a apology video. "They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that, and we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that."