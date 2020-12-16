It won't be long before NBC takes the The Office off of Netflix, and according to one of the show's stars, fans aren’t taking the show's upcoming move to the network's Peacock streaming service too well.

during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Craig Robinson shared that fans are begging him to do something to keep The Office on Netflix.

"There’s one person on Instagram that keeps contacting me saying, ‘Please, don’t let them take The Office off of Netflix,’” he said. “I want to answer back but I kind of like them thinking I have that power.”

Robinson said fans have been reaching out regularly in the hopes that the actor can do something about the deal, perhaps thinking that Robinson can pull a Dave Chappelle and force the streamer onto a different path. Unfortunately, he's not in those meetings.

“I don’t have anything to do with that,” he said.

Robinson went on to explain what he loved about The Office, saying that his comedic idols all worked in deadpan humor and his character Darryl was the most deadpan in a sea of people playing it straight. Robinson said he was blessed to work on a show that allowed him to indulge in that.

“It was serendipitous, for my life,” he said,

Fans who wish to see Robinson's performance going forward will have to pony up and get Peacock, as the series moves to that platform starting in January.