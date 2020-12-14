Sci-fi darling Chris Pine could be headed toward another Paramount blockbuster, as Deadline reports the Star Trek actor is in talks to star in Dungeons & Dragons.

D&D is a live action film based on Hasbro’s massively popular role-playing game from Wizards of the Coast. The project has been tossed around since 2015, finally landing in a joint production of Hasbro/eOne and Paramount. The movie is being directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley using a script they wrote based on a prior rewrite by Michael Gilio.

Finally settled with a directing duo and script, the film is actively picking up talent, with Pine likely becoming the first of several in a star-studded ensemble cast. This could attach Pine to yet another major franchise, after starring in Paramount’s Star Trek series and Patty Jenkins' new Wonder Woman films.

Pine is also preparing to star in Olivia Wilde’s next New Line film Don’t Worry Darling.

Goldstein & Daley plan to begin filming the feature next year in Belfast. They previously directed Game Night and scripted Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson. The game has been played by over 40 million people since launching in 1974, and remains popular on newer platforms like Twitch and YouTube. As Vulture points out, Wizards of the Coast saw its highest sales from D&D in 2019.

The film Dungeons & Dragons is set for release on May 27, 2022.