Louisiana actress Carol Sutton died on Friday from COVID-19 complications, according to CNN.

The New Orleans native is known for her extensive list of credits on both the screen and stage, including appearances in Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, and more. Most recently, Sutton guest starred in episodes of Lovecraft Country and True Detective.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell praised the veteran actress, calling Sutton “practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades."

"The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV -- whether it's Treme or Claws, or Runaway Jury or Queen Sugar -- but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as 4000 Miles and A Raisin in the Sun. May she rest in God's perfect peace," Cantrell said in a statement.

The 76-year-old made her stage debut in the 1960s. According to NBC, Sutton performed on stages across New Orleans in productions like The Last Madam, Native Tongues, and A Raisin in the Sun.

Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay also celebrated the late actress. “It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha,” she tweeted. “May she rise and rest in peace and power.”