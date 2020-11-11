Netflix has opted to renew The Umbrella Academy for a third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This renewal was given to the series' production company (Universal Content Productions) and showrunner Steve Blackman, and calls for 10 new episodes. Filming for that new run is currently scheduled to start up in February in Toronto, and the following stars from season 2 *takes breath* are all set to return: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Though this news makes it official, this was pretty much an expected development. Citing "sources," THR writes that the series had already gotten a two-year renewal after scoring big ratings in season one, which came out in 2019. While Netflix doesn't put out viewership data in the traditional sense, the streamer did claim that 45 million member households tuned in for at least 70 percent of an episode during that first season.

As for season two, that came out in July 31, and it reportedly helped the show more than double the Nielsen streaming ratings of the number two program during its first full week of availability (August 3-9).

While those ratings only assess shows on Netflix and Amazon (for the moment) the top 10 for that week broke down like so:

1. The Umbrella Academy, 3.01 billion minutes viewed

2. Shameless, 1.13 billion

3. Grey's Anatomy, 918 million

4. The Office, 897 million

5. Criminal Minds, 697 million

6. NCIS, 524 million

7. In the Dark, 418 million

8. Dexter, 316 million

9. Supernatural, 315 million

10. Parks and Recreation, 304 million

Also note that The Umbrella Academy is the only streaming original on there.

As for potential post-season-three developments, the creator of the original comic/source material (Gerard Way) says he'd like to see Netflix follow a similar route to the one he's establishing. He has eight graphic novels planned for The Umbrella Academy, and also serves as a co-executive producer for the Netflix version, alongside illustrator Gabriel Bá.