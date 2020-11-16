Tekashi 6ix9ine's story may not be fully written, but the examination of his viral infamy—which we told earlier this year with Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story—still continues. The latest look into 6ix9ine's life is via a new documentary that premieres on Hulu today (Nov. 16) in the form of 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez .
Face tats. Gang life. Piles of cash. Kidnapping. Gunshots. This story has it all, because 6ix9ine's life had all of it. From his early days as a youth looking to gain fame to the controversy and scandal (and snitching) that came out of it, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez chronicles it all. It also includes a number of voices close to 6ix9ine's tumultuous rise in the industry.
Take a trip through the Brooklyn streets and the peeps who saw 6ix9ine's rise, fall, and eventual reemergence. Check out the full trailer up above, the full synopsis below, and then check out the full documentary on Hulu.
Part investigative documentary, part real-life gangster movie, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez unpacks the life of polarizing rap sensation and internet troll Tekashi69. One of the most controversial figures in contemporary pop culture, 69 repeatedly broke the internet with his sensationalist music videos and social media beefs before infamously testifying against Brooklyn gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a landmark trial. Director Vikram Gandhi (Kumaré, Barry) gets up close and personal with the neighborhood locals who knew 69 when he was still just Danny Hernandez—before the hard-core persona and the face tattoos—to chronicle his meteoric rise and fall from fame and probe the harsh extremes of addiction to fame in the digital era.
69: THE SAGA OF DANNY HERNANDEZ is directed by Vikram Gandhi. Produced by Vikram Gandhi of Prophets, Jeremy Falson and Jude Harris and executive produced by Van Toffler, Floris Bauer and David Gale of Gunpowder & Sky.