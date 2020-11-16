Tekashi 6ix9ine's story may not be fully written, but the examination of his viral infamy—which we told earlier this year with Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story—still continues. The latest look into 6ix9ine's life is via a new documentary that premieres on Hulu today (Nov. 16) in the form of 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez .

Face tats. Gang life. Piles of cash. Kidnapping. Gunshots. This story has it all, because 6ix9ine's life had all of it. From his early days as a youth looking to gain fame to the controversy and scandal (and snitching) that came out of it, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez chronicles it all. It also includes a number of voices close to 6ix9ine's tumultuous rise in the industry.

Take a trip through the Brooklyn streets and the peeps who saw 6ix9ine's rise, fall, and eventual reemergence. Check out the full trailer up above, the full synopsis below, and then check out the full documentary on Hulu.