After being together for almost a decade, it appears as though Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have decided to part ways, to the dismay of many fans of the two.

E! News confirmed the two stars actually split up at the beginning of this year for reasons unknown and have since transitioned into a seamless co-parenting situation to raise their two kids, 6-year-old Otis Alexander, and 4-year- old Daisy Josephine. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," a source told People. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Sudeikis and Wilde initially met each other back in 2011, but Wilde was already in a relationship when they did. "I didn't make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things," Sudeikis recalled in 2016. "And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races."

The two would later get engaged in 2013 and decide to hold off on wedding plans as they prepared for Otis's birth. Wilde also explained why they didn't exchange vows, saying "Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it's like, ‘Oh, we're committed and promised already.'"