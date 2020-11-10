Her father might be known for making iconic feature films, but Mikaela Spielberg's venture into the entertainment business is solely rooted in self-liberation and emotional healing.

During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, the adopted daughter of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw explained that being a sex worker and starring in cam-girl style videos has helped her grow into a better person.

"I’m really enjoying work, and it’s giving me a whole new life-affirming way to be," she said. "It opened up a gateway into being able to dance. The best part of it has been that anytime I want to I can just go into work, and go dance."

The 24-year-old has battled anxiety, depression, and substance abuse in the past. She was also nearly homeless and the subject of a domestic violence case. In February, Spielberg was arrested for assaulting her then-fiancé, Chuck Pankow. Pankow is a professional darts player who is 27 years older than Spielberg. Although she birthed her adult entertainment career prior to this arrest, Spielberg claims that creating solo camera videos on ManyVids—an adult content platform ran by Bella French—and court-mandated counseling have becoming healing tools.

"I felt like had I not done the work I needed to do on myself, and on my relationships, I would have been dead within the year," Spielberg said.

Spielberg's high-profile parents have been supportive of her career and lifestyle, despite reports claiming otherwise. While she recognizes the privileges her name brings, Spielberg says that she was sent into a downward spiral because she had to come to terms with who she is in her own way.

"I’ve been given so much, and my hope is that I can give some of that back into the community. I’m not the one to decide what place in the community I have. That’s for people who’ve been in it much longer than me to decide," she continued. "Racial self-acceptance has been a huge part of my journey. I’ll put it this way: You could have all the love in the world and still be incredibly lonely. And that’s all I’m going to say about it out of respect for everyone I know."