Lori Harvey was able to avoid jail time for her hand in a hit-and-run case, according to TMZ.

Harvey reportedly accepted a plea deal when she appeared in front of the judge this week. Her deal with the prosecution forced Harvey to plead no contest to one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. In doing so, she was sentenced to 2 years of probation. The stipulations of her probation have not been revealed.

Harvey was charged in a hit-and-run case in January. This came close to three months after Harvey allegedly crashed her G-Wagon into another car and attempted to flee the scene. After the accident in Beverly Hills, Harvey attempted to flee the scene but was caught by the police. While dealing with the authorities, sources claim that Harvey FaceTimed her stepfather, comedian Steve Harvey, to help her talk to the police.

Harvey was not taken into custody, but she was hit with a ticket for her offenses on the spot. She was free to go home at the time, and police said that alcohol was not a factor in the accident, but it is rumored that it was the result of distracted driving. Also, no one was injured during the incident even though the crash flipped her vehicle.