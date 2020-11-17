The rumors of Future dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife have taken on a life of their own. Although she previously denied having a romantic relationship with the rapper, Larsa Pippen has finally decided to open up about their connection.

During a recent conversation with Hollywood Raw, Pippen explained that she and her Hall of Fame husband separated in 2015. At this time, she was searching to find autonomy, leading her to move to Miami. Here, she met Future HNDRXX and the two reportedly had an instant spark.

"It was definitely a respectable relationship. It wasn't like a—it was just like we were friends and we needed each other at that moment. And that was basically it," Pippen said before explaining that people want to paint her as a bad person for mere entertainment. "I think people make more of it. It's just better conversation for people to say, oh she cheated on him, she this, she that. It was none of that. Scottie wasn't even living at home with me."

Asked about their first date, she said they talked for seven hours. “He was definitely not what I thought he was going to be like. He was definitely very romantic and different than I expected him to be. … I just expected him to come out and give me like, some lyrics, and be like, ‘two damn bitches at the same damn time,’ I don’t know,” Pippen said, laughing. She went on to add, "We related on the most simple, organic way. I didn't need anything from him, he didn't need anything from me. ... It wasn't how you'd think."

Pippen goes on to say the relationship didn't manifest past this stage because she and Future were at two different places in life. Still, she thinks that the rapper is a "great" person and wishes him the best.

Watch Larsa Pippen's full comments on Future above.