On the eve of the worldwide release of the Xbox Series X, Dwayne Johnson and Microsoft have joined together to surprise 20 children's hospitals around the U.S. with custom consoles. This move is in the same vein of a promotion that took place when the same duo joined up for the release of the original Xbox back in 2001.

As for the latest edition, the custom consoles will be marked with Johnson's Brahma Bull logo, alongside a message saying "Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson." The custom Series X's will also come with controllers branded with the Brahma Bull logo.

The hospitals that will get the special consoles are listed here: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Children’s Hospital Orange County, Children’s Hospital St. Louis, Children’s Wisconsin, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Dell Children’s Medical Center, Franciscan Hospital for Children, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Methodist Children’s Hospital, Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s, MUSC Children’s Health, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Riley Hospital for Children, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern CA, Texas Children’s Hospital, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital and UNM Children’s Hospital.

For those still looking to get a Series X the old fashioned way (and one would hope you're not envious of patients at a children's hospital), the newest entrant in the console wars (for two days) comes out on Tuesday, November 10. Hopefully you got your pre-order in but, if not, keep grinding. You know how it goes with new consoles before the holidays.

Also participating in the giveaway is Gamers Outreach, with that organization adding specialized GO Karts to the mix. According to Microsoft, those karts "are portable kiosks built to easily provide recreation to children who are unable to leave their rooms in hospitals," and they were specifically made for said hospitals to allow the kids to socialize through games.

You can see how it all comes together in this nice video from Johnson's Instagram account below: