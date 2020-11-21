Earlier this week, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Products, provided a sneak peek of what’s on the horizon for next year and beyond at the IAAPA Expo: Virtual Education Conference.

Among the attractions in the works includes an Avengers Campus at Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. The most highly-anticipated experience, however, may be the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Once guests arrive, they will be whisked away onto a starship which will take them through the galaxy and to their temporary sleeping quarters for a two-day, two-night stay that will include a "trip" to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened last year. From the cabins to the dining and everything in-between, the entire experience is shaping up to be mesmerizingly unforgettable, as you'll witness in the video above.

The announcement of the progress on the Galatic Starcruiser resort and more is a bittersweet moment for Disney after the company laid off 28,000 employees due to the crushing financial impact of the pandemic. CNBC reports 67 percent of the workers who were let go worked on a part-time basis.

Last year, the parks, experiences and products division of Disney made up 37 percent of the company’s $69.6 billion in total revenue. Disney estimates that the pandemic will cost this segment around $2.4 billion. These significant losses have been met with the news that Disney+ has exceeded expectations by amassing 73.7 million subscribers in its first year. Disney hoped to reach between 60 and 90 million subscriptions by 2024.