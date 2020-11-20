In a year wrought with challenges, Ruffles and Complex have come together again to deliver a new video series, committed to amplifying Black voices and the stories powering their success.

So it is with great excitement Complex announces a new series, The Oridgenators presented by Ruffles, a six-part IGTV series that spotlights pioneering Black creators from the intersecting worlds of basketball, sneakers, social media, music, and entrepreneurship. Each episode will profile one unique individual who defied societal norms in pursuit of their dreams to inspire and uplift.

And the content is only the beginning.

After the final episode airs on December 16, Complex in association with Ruffles and The Oridgenators will donate $10,000 to Veniceball, an organization that raises awareness for Black Lives Matter through basketball hoop art.

With The Oridgenators, we are focused on celebrating those unique and powerful qualities that make us different and truly championing the “ridges” that set us apart.

The Oridgenators premiers on Complex’s IGTV on Monday, November 23. Don’t forget to tune in.