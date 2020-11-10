Over recent years, there’s been an explosion of talent finding mainstream success outside of Canada. Big names come to mind—Drake, Justin Bieber, Seth Rogen—but there’s one Toronto borough that seems to be a straight-up talent factory. Scarborough, Ontario lies to the very east of Toronto and it’s the birthplace or hometown to a number of accomplished Canadians. It has a culture all its own and the array of talent from there is just as diverse as the borough itself. We’re recognizing these names because of their influence, their impact in their industries, and how they’ve fearlessly opened doors and broken down barriers.

On the heels of one of its natives winning big at the American Music Awards this past weekend (and getting confoundingly snubbed by the 2021 Grammys today), here are the 10 most influential Canadians from Scarborough, Ontario.

