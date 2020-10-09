Ahead of the election, actor Wayne Knight has reprised his iconic role of the mailman Newman from Seinfeld for a video supporting the U.S. Postal Service.

The character, a friend of Kramer and the arch-nemesis of Jerry, has been brought back to the screen by political action committeee PACRONYM. While Knight as Newman admits in the video that he isn't the most politically-minded individual, he's clearly passionate about Trump's attack on the USPS.

"According to this month-old issue of Dr. Roberta Greenberg’s Time magazine subscription, there’s been a systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail by President Trump and his so-called Postmaster General," says Newman in the ad, remarking that Postmaster General Louis Dejoy has "never even licked a stamp."

Pulling out a very big turkey leg from his mailbag, Newman stresses that "When the mail stops, the world stops!"

Trump has cast doubt regarding mail-in ballots, which he has falsely claimed are highly susceptible to fraud, but Newman is reassuring voters their ballots will be delivered in time. Of course, he can't help but steal cookies from one package as he does so, but it's the thought that counts.

Written by Veep and Seinfeld writer David Mandel, who also convinced Wayne Knight to reprise the role, the ad concludes with a threat directed at Trump. "Alright Donnie, you know those tax returns? The ones you don’t want anyone seeing? You should never have mailed those," he laughs.