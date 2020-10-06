David Letterman continues his post late-night career with the third season of his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Letterman and Netflix released the trailer for Season 3 on Tuesday. In the two-minute video, Letterman showcases the guests who he is set to interview. This four-episode season will feature entertainment mogul, Kim Kardashian West, comedic giant, Dave Chappelle, recording artist, Lizzo, and movie star, Robert Downey, Jr.

Along with hosting a traditional interview, Letterman immerses himself into his subjects' world. This results in him touching on police brutality at Chappelle's Ohio farm, talking about prison with Downey, Jr., recording a song with Lizzo, and swimming through fame with Kardashian West.

Season 3 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is set to premiere on Oct. 21. It will follow Letterman's two successful seasons which included guests like Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Jay-Z, and more.

Watch the trailer for season three of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman above.