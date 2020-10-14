Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has died of complications following a cardiac arrest, Deadline reports. The actress was 77.
She passed away on Monday surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California.
Ferrell was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmys in 2005 and 2007 for her role as Berta the Housekeeper on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, on which she appeared from 2003 to 2015.
Her fellow co-stars shared tributes to the West Virginia native on Twitter. "She was a beautiful human," Jon Cryer, who played Alan Harper on the CBS sitcom, said. "Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers," he continued. "Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths."
"I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many."
"An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect," fellow co-star Charlie Sheen tweeted.
Chuck Lorre, the creator of the sitcom, talked about how much the crew loved the actress. "We called her Chatty. And we all loved her," Lorre told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all, she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend."
Others also shared their thoughts about Ferrell on Twitter.
