On Wednesday’s (Oct. 21) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off reacting to Tory Lanez IG Live session from last night where the Canadian artist claimed that he’s been falsely accused for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Next, the EDS crew shares their thoughts on Blueface claiming to have gone from “millions to hundred thousands” because of the pandemic and respond to a fan question regarding the hardships that the pandemic has brought to musicians all across the world. Soon after, the trio dissects T.I.’s new album ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ in their ‘Review’ segment and discuss Busta Rhymes calling out T.I. to a Verzuz battle. Lastly, the crew speak on the latest news regarding the Nigerian protests against SARS law enforcement.