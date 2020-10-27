NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has shared a new trailer for the reboot of Saved by the Bell, an updated version of the 1989-93 TV show with both new and returning characters.

The trailer begins with Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) and Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) in a school bus on their way to Bayside High. Upon arriving, they see that it’s not what they’re used to. “Why is everybody so rich?” Aisha asks while Mac (Mitchell Hoog) parks his red Corvette.

After catching a glance at Bayside’s new class, we see two of the show’s original characters, A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren).

“We all want these new kids to feel welcome. It’s not going to work unless we get to know them,” Jessie says.



We see the new Bayside gang head to the show’s favorite diner, The Max, glimpse the characters at various social events, parties, performances, and more.

Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden fill out the cast of newcomers, while we also see the return of Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris (now Governor of California) and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski.

Speaking with TMZ in February, Dustin Diamond—who played Screech—openly wondered how a reprisal of the show could possibly work without his character: “I'm one of the rare people who was in every episode . . . And that's not the case anymore, if I'm not in the new one,” Diamond said at the time. “And how do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? Right? It seems like there's a missed opportunity there. What's the old saying about cutting off the hand? Cutting off the finger to spite the hand? Or, cutting off the nose to save or spite the face? Something like that.”

Saved by the Bell arrives on Peacock on Nov. 25.