Donald Trump has made it clear he isn't a fan of Sacha Baron Cohen. However, the feeling appears to be mutual.

On Saturday afternoon, Cohen took to Twitter to respond to the president's recent criticism of his comedic work, which he deemed unfunny. Trump made the comments on Friday night when a reporter asked about a controversial scene in Borat 2 featuring his attorney Rudy Giuliani.

"I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he (@SachaBaronCohen) tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way," tweeted Steve Herman of Trump's sentiments, a journalist with The Voice of America. "That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny ... To me, he's a creep."

Cohen caught wind of Trump's criticism and issued a delightfully passive aggressive response on Twitter: "Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat!" he wrote. "I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!

Cohen revived his Borat character in the newly released sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The movie has made countless headlines over the past week for a scene in which former New York City mayor Giuliani is shown putting his hands down his pants while in a hotel room with a woman posing as a reporter.

Giuliani denies he did anything wrong and that the scene was "a complete fabrication."