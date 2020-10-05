Millie Bobby Brown got her big break at around the age of 12 for her portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things, but before that she almost quit acting altogether. As the show returns to shooting its highly-anticipated fourth season, Brown sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to reveal her failed audition for Game of Thrones almost convinced her to call it quits.

"I was just very disheartened by the rejection," she told Fallon. "Which is something I tell everyone, this industry is full of rejection 24/7. You get a lot of 'no's before a 'yes.' I was auditioning for commercials, for anything, really. I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a no for that, and then, that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult.' I guess I really wanted that role."

She explained that the audition that marked one of her "last goes at this all" was Stranger Things, which was titled Montauk during the early days of production.

"Two months later, they got back to us and were like, ‘Hey, we’d love to Skype with you,’" she continued. "Montauk was definitely the one that gave me hope of doing it all again."

Elsewhere in the interview, she also spoke about her starring role in Netflix's Enola Holmes.

Last year Brown spoke about her experience auditioning for Game of Thrones, and she revealed the role she went for was Lyanna Mormont. Considering the young character only appeared in nine episodes across three seasons, her Stranger Things part clearly turned out to be a more lucrative and defining one for her.