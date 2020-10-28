On Wednesday’s (Oct. 28) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show with a recap of the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards, which see this year Megan Thee Stallion win Hip-Hop Artist of the Year over Lil Baby, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and more. Soon after, the crew determines the fate of some new singles, such as ‘Tyler Herro’ by Jack Harlow, ‘Back to the Streets’ by Saweetie ft. Jhene Aiko and ‘Freed Up’ by Russ. Next, DJ Akademiks and Wayno share their thoughts on Ebro’s tweet, where he says that 6ix9ine is “completely finished now.” Afterwards, the trio weighs in on YK Osiris recently suggesting that in order to win in the industry “you have to be fake and pretend.” Lastly, Wayno and Akademiks name their top political rap anthems amidst the launch of Complex’s new online show ‘Complex Brackets.’ Visit Complex.com for more information on Complex Brackets.