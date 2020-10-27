You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take. Meek Mill became a living example of this when his half-court attempt at LisaRaye McCoy hit nothing but net.

McCoy became the latest celebrity to hop on OnlyFans when she announced her new page last week. This prompted Meek Mill to joke that he's willing to drop a bag for the "VIP package."

After hearing that the rapper was interested, LisaRaye told her Cocktails with Queens co-hosts that he's welcome to "come through."

"Is he in Atlanta?" she said. "Tell him I'm here and tell him to pull through. Come through."

LisaRaye went on to ask Meek's age (33) before explaining that it's hard to judge entertainers based on their public perception.

"You never know what's behind the brand. Behind the face. Behind the words," the 53-year-old McCoy continued. "You know what I mean? I find it to always be a genuine attribute to be able to have a conversation with someone and let their guard down and you let your guard down, that preconceived notion of who you think they are."

Although she didn't give a direct answer, her co-hosts took McCoy's interest in Meek Mill's age and persona as a "yes."