It appears Kourtney Kardashian is the first from the Kardashian-Jenner family to publicly endorse Kanye West for president.

On Thursday, the reality star posted a photo of her wearing a black and white hat that read “Vote for Kanye” on her Instagram Stories. She also included a link to Kanye’s presidential campaign site, where the hat can be purchased for $40.

She caught flack for promoting Kanye, particularly since his name will only appear on ballots in 12 states, and the real race is between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

In fact, Kim Kardashian hasn’t endorsed a candidate for the election—not even Kanye.

On Wednesday, Kim posted an IG photo where she thanked her fans for helping her reach 190 million followers and urged them to vote. “190 Million seriously I love u guys so much!!!” she wrote. “I appreciate you all more than you know! Please VOTE! You have the power to change your future!”

Kim did congratulate her husband on his Billboard Music Award wins, at least.