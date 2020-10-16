Season 2 of The Mandalorian isn't even out just yet, but series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has indicated he has big plans for the Star Wars series. Ahead of the premiere of the new season of the Disney+ show, Favreau sat down for an interview with Variety and indicated that he's "open" to do a movie based on The Mandalorian, and they're still planning to begin shooting Season 3 before the end of 2020.

"We’re operating under the assumption that we’ll be able to go forward," he said of the plans to start production on Season 3 this year. "We’re in very small situations and oftentimes we have a lot of characters in masks, and we also have a lot of digital work that augments things. So we’re a show that’s probably well-equipped to be flexible based on the protocols that are emerging surrounding work restarting." All things considered, you could choose a far worse series to work on during a pandemic.

As for a theatrical Mandalorian film, Favreau revealed that he's in "no rush" to get such a project made, but he's far from writing it off. "The line is blurring now," he said of the difference between TV and film. "Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you're seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well." He added that the team is "definitely open to it," and they're "excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility, because there's no rulebook now."

Pedro Pascal, the lead star of The Mandalorian, says that he'd "love" to do a movie, but there's been no serious discussions of it so far.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney+ on Oct. 30.