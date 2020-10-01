Vanity Fair has learned that J.J. Abrams has signed on to produce a film adaptation of Dr. Seuss' 1990 children's book, Oh, the Places You'll Go!

Warner Animation Group envisions this movie, along with an adaptation of another one of the author's previous books, Cat in the Hat, and a spin-off based on the mischievous duo popularly known as Thing One and Thing Two will mark the beginning of what is being called the "Seuss universe" where new projects somewhat tethered to its predecessors will be released in theaters for years to come.

"For the first time we’re not just doing one film for one book. We’re going to franchise-build beyond the initial story of these books and find out what happens next," Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said. "I call it stretching the fabric. How far can it go, to go a little bit deeper with our characters."

Brandt and Warner Animation Group executive vice president Allison Abbate suspect that films in the Seuss universe will be linked by style and theme, rather than character or storyline crossover. "The Cat in the Hat will not meet the boy in Oh, the Places You’ll Go, nor would the Things go visit the Lorax," Brandt said. "While it will all feel like part of the Seuss universe, they live in their worlds, and they’re not necessarily going to interact in the same films."

As for what the future holds for the Seuss universe, Brandt considers there to be certain elements that feel unique to the Dr. Seuss brand, and the Warner Animation Group believes they can mirror these components to create something new, but also, something loyal to its creator's vision.

Cat in the Hat will be directed by South Park producer Erica Rivinoja, and is slated for a 2024 release. The Thing One and Thing Two movie will arrive in theaters next in 2026, and will focus on two characters introduced in Cat in the Hat. Oh, the Places You'll Go! will be in theaters the following year, but will operate as a standalone project.