Actor Jeff Bridges, who is 70, took to social media on Monday night to announce that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," Bridges wrote. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

The seven-time Oscar nominee also thanked his friends and family for their support in his battle against the form of cancer and urged people to vote in the upcoming election.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.



Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl



Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Bridges, who is starring in the FX series The Old Man, has had roles in multiple films throughout his career. He's been in The Big Lebowski, Bad Times at the El Royale, Crazy Heart, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Tron, True Grit, The Giver, Iron Man, Seabiscuit, The Last Picture Show, and much more.