In her opening monologue for Saturday Night Live, Issa Rae explained how her hit show Insecure premiered in 2016 and how it was like high school. She didn't exactly know how she would fit in Hollywood during her first year of filming the HBO show. But now, hosting SNL is her prom, she said.

"Hosting SNL is like my prom and you guys are all my dates," she explained, pleased with a successful fourth season of Insecure. “I’m ready to go all the way y’all.”

Tonight marked the director's first time hosting the sketch comedy show.

Season 46 of SNL kicked off two weeks ago; the most viewed season premiere for the show in four years. Chris Rock was the host of the premiere and Megan Thee Stallion took the stage as the musical performance. During his cold open, Rock addressed Donald Trump catching COVID-19, and the following week, host Bill Burr caught some heat for his controversial jokes.

Burr addressed topics ranging from Black Lives Matter to Pride, with some turning their heads at his more risky jokes. Issa Rae went a different route for her monologue, discussing her successes, social media and more.

Watch Issa Rae's opening monologue up top.