A series based on the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer is coming to Amazon.

"We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios," Sony Pictures TV Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Neal Moritz and Original Film's development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller."

There was talk last year, per Deadline, of a I Know What You Did Last Summer series possibly being ushered to Amazon. At the time, Aquaman and Furious 7 director James Wan was rumored to be helming the pilot episode, with John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum writer Shay Hatten penning the script.

THR reports Preacher and Gossip Girl producer Sara Goodman will write and executive produce the series, which will put a modern spin on the story of a group of teenagers who are stalked by a killer who delivers an anonymous letter, stating, "I know what you did last summer," one year after a fatal accident. The plot of the movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. was pulled from the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan.

The film performed quite well at the box office, earning $125 million globally. Hewitt and Prinze Jr. reprised their roles for the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which was released a year after the original.