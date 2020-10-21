According to Variety, the main Fast and Furious franchise will come to an end with film No. 11.

Although Fast and Furious will end with the 11th film there's a chance its cinematic universe will continue with spin-offs like 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Hobbs & Shaw was directed by David Leitch.

The two last films in the popular and financially successful franchise will be directed by Justin Lin, the outlet also reported. Other people who have directed films in the Fast and Furious franchise include Rob Cohen (2001's The Fast and the Furious), John Singleton (2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious), James Wan (2015's Furious 7), and F. Gary Gray (2017's The Fate of the Furious). F9, which was initially slated to be released in May of 2020 and is now scheduled to drop in 2021 due to the COVID- 19, was directed by Justin Lin.

Speaking of F9, Michelle Rodriguez recently confirmed that the upcoming movie will see its cast of characters head to space. "How did you guys find that out? Rodriguez replied when asked if the movie would include scenes in space. "See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. ‘When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!"

