For fans of the Breaking Bad series, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie—which hit Netflix a year ago this month—was the ending they needed to really close that chapter of Jesse's life. Bringing back Aaron Paul, Robert Forrester, and other series favorites back for one more go was awesome to see, especially since we now know that the film was released the same day of Forrester's death. It's an ill thing to be able to now present this previously-unreleased clip from El Camino—which will be available to own in a Limited Edition Steelbook and on Blu-ray and DVD October 13, 2020—featuring more of Forrester aid Jesse in closing out this chapter in his life.

There isn't really much to say. Wisely, with Prime Day and the holiday shopping season hitting very soon, it might make sense to cop that Steelbook for a loved one...or yourself. Check out the full clip up above.