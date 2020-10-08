Dwayne Johnson can add one more accomplishment to his already illustrious career.

On Thursday, Johnson took to Instagram where he announced that he had surpassed 200 million followers on the social media platform.

Johnson posted a heartfelt video and caption about speaking his "truth," which could presumably be linked to his recent endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. "And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms," Johnson wrote.

By passing 200 million followers on Instagram, Johnson says he's now "The #1 followed man in America," and "The #1 followed American man in the world." Cristiano Ronaldo (238 million followers) is currently the most-followed man in the world, while Ariana Grande (203 million) is the most-followed woman on the social media platform. The Rock thanked his fans for supporting him and allowing his Instagram account to be a place where he can live in his truth.

"THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth," Johnson wrote. "You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE."

Johnson often uses his Instagram account in various, unconventional ways. An example would be the way he announced the cast of his upcoming sitcom, Young Rock. Instead of doing a traditional press release and commissioning articles, Johnson decided to cut out the middleman and reveal who will portray him and his family on the show.

And if you missed Johnson's monumental political declaration late last month, check it out below.