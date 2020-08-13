Congratulations are in order for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, whose family is about to get a little bigger.

On Thursday afternoon, Legend released the official video for his new track "Wild" featuring Gary Clark Jr. The visual follows Legend and his wife in a romantic beach setting, showing them in cabana, cruising with the top down, and embracing each other in the water. The highlight of the video, however, comes at the end, when the couple is seen staring at the ocean as Teigen cradles an obvious baby bump. We then see Legend and Teigen joined by their 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and 2-year-old son, Miles.

You can check out the "Wild" video, directed by Nabil Elderkin, above.

Teigen has been very open about the joys and challenges she's experienced during motherhood. In 2017, the model/actress revealed she had struggled with anxiety and postpartum depression following the birth of Luna.

"I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: 'Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom,'" she wrote in a piece for Glamour. "... Before the holidays I went to my GP for a physical. John sat next to me. I looked at my doctor, and my eyes welled up because I was so tired of being in pain ... My doctor pulled out a book and started listing symptoms. And I was like, 'Yep, yep, yep.' I got my diagnosis: postpartum depression and anxiety. (The anxiety explains some of my physical symptoms.) I remember being so exhausted but happy to know that we could finally get on the path of getting better. John had that same excitement."

Teigen said she was able to manage her depression and anxiety with medication as well as support from her loved-ones. The difficult experience obviously didn't prevent her from expanding her family, as she welcomed her second child, Miles, in 2018.

In a recent interview with Lady First, Teigen expressed her desire to have more children.

"I probably think about it more than anybody. I cannot wait to have the biggest family," she said. "Everybody is curious. They're like, 'When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When's the process going to start?' ... It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now. I think I'm enjoying my time absorbing and seeing everything — all her new little steps and new moments — and being there for them."