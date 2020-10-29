50 Cent came under fire for supporting Donald Trump because of what potential tax breaks might mean for his bank account. One of the most notable people to publicly criticize him was his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler.

Handler first offered to pay his taxes if he voted for Joe Biden instead, and later suggested that she had to "remind him that he was a Black person." That comment, in turn, also raised some eyebrows. In a Thursday interview with The Breakfast Club, Handler apologized for that comment, and also confirmed that Fif has since walked back his endorsement of Donald Trump.

"I DM'd him and said, 'Please give me a call, I don't wanna do this publicly,'" she said at the 3:50-mark of the video above. "He called me and I just asked him if he was serious." Handler says she told him that she initially thought he wasn't being serious about supporting Trump, and that if he was, she just wanted to know why. "I [was] not telling him, as a white woman, because I misspoke earlier when I said, 'I had to remind him he was Black.' I don't have any business saying anything like that, so I need to apologize to everyone for saying that, because that's inappropriate."

During their chat, Handler said she asked how Fif could possibly support this "white supremacist" for President. "Whether you're Black or white, it should be a problem for you," she added. "I asked him, and he was like, 'No, I was just screwing around... The taxes are a pain in the ass.' Yeah, but Republicans have told us all how to avoid taxes, so if that's our goal we can figure out a state to live in where we don't have to pay our taxes."

Handler also told him that he has a lot of responsibility as a public figure, and confirmed that ultimately, he "absolutely" supports Biden over Trump. "He said I could say it on this show," Handler added. "Then he asked me if I was serious about going for another spin with him. I put it on the table, and you know what if I say it I'll do it." Charlamagne thanked her for apologizing for her inappropriate comments, too.

Handler also recently sat down for an interview on The View, where she reiterated that Fif isn't going to vote for Trump. "So he called me and he wasn’t serious, he was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden," she said. "I did promise to pay his taxes, and then I found out it’s illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate. So I offered him another form of payment and we’ll see if he takes me up on it, but I don’t have to pay him, he’s already a Biden supporter."

Watch both interviews with Handler above.