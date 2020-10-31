Undeterred by the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities still showed up and showed out for Halloween this year.

The navigation around lockdowns and strict social gathering restrictions has proven difficult for 2020, especially in its most popular seasons like summertime. But costumes are still stay-at-home friendly, and some of Hollywood's biggest names took full advantage of that. From nods to the contemporary ladies of rap from the R&B circle, to nostalgic pop culture recreations, to homages for early 2000s icons, and even ambiguous ensembles, Hollywood brought out their best for this year's spooky season.

We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic that celebrities had to offer, including the Kardashian-West family, Lil Nas X, Ciara, Saweetie, and more who flaunted their creative costumes on social media.