Borat took to social media Thursday night to troll defend Rudy Giuliani.

Less than an hour before the final 2020 presidential debate, the fictional character—played by Sacha Baron Cohen—addressed a highly publicized prank on the former New York mayor. The stunt in question appears in the upcoming flick Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which shows Giuliani in a compromising position with Borat's teenage daughter, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova.

In the scene, Bakalova poses as a reporter who suggests she and Giuliani have a drink in his hotel bedroom following an on-camera interview. Seconds after they enter the room, 74-year-old Giuliani sits on the bed and tells the woman, "You can give me your phone number and your address" and then gives her several pats on the back. Bakalova then takes the microphone off Giuliani before he lies down and appears to reach down into his pants. Borat then bursts into the room to reveal his daughter was only pretending to be a reporter: "She's 15!" he shouts. "She's too old for you."

Though Giuliani, who is also Donald Trump's lawyer, denied he had done anything wrong, he was widely criticized for what appeared to be inappropriate behavior. Borat also chimed in on the controversy in a typical Borat way.

"What was an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media," Borat said in the video. "I warn you: Anyone else try this, and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpenis."

The Borat sequel is now out on Amazon Prime Video.