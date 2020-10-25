Adele returned to the Saturday Night Live stage for the third time in her career. But this time, she showed off her comedy chops.

Rather than serve as this week's musical guest, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter opted to take on the hosting role instead. Adele reflected on landing the gig in a lengthy Instagram post last week, when she admitted she was "absolutely terrified."

"My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!" she wrote. "I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

Though she was understandably nervous, the "Water Under the Bridge" singer immediately proved she could handle the job. Her opening monologue was short but sweet. Perhaps the most notable moment came when she said her hugely anticipated next album isn't done yet. "My album is not yet finished," she said. "I’d rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens!”

Adele made her SNL debut back in 2008 and didn't come back until about seven years later. She said this week's episode felt like a "full circle" moment, as she believes her initial appearance helped launch her career in the United States.

"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America," the 32-year-old wrote, "so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!"

Tonight's episode will feature musical guest H.E.R.

You can check out Adele's monologue via YouTube above.