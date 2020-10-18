50 Cent's impressive television and film career is now veering into horror film territory.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday that 50 Cent's G-Unit Film & Television is partnering with Eli Roth's Arts District Entertainment production company and the 3BlackDot independent film studio to create three horror films. Roth is best known for directing and producing iconic horror films like Cabin Fever, Hostel, and Hemlock Grove. 3BlackDot is noted for being the co-producer and co-financier behind movies like Queen & Slim.

The idea for a joint horror film slate came from Roth, 50 Cent, and 3BlackDot's James Frey. Per Roth, 50's venture into horror films and their partnership will allow them to create the films "others are too afraid to make."

"Both 50 and James (Frey) have never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and have made massive global cultural impacts from their raw creative energy," Roth said in a statement. "We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make."

"Eli, James, Roger, Michael, and 3BlackDot will be great partners in G-Unit Film and Television’s takeover of the horror genre. I can’t wait to show the world what we’re building," 50 added in his own statement.

All three companies will handle the production of the films. Further information on the projects has yet to be revealed.