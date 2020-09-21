The first official trailer for the Disney+ series WandaVision debuted during the 2020 Emmys.

The series stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Brittany reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively. The two appear to be trying to acclimate themselves to a more suburban lifestyle, with Vision even assuming the face of human being.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may recall that Vision was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, when the Mind Stone was forcibly removed from his forehead. So how did he come back to life? Well, as the official plot synopsis suggests, Wanda and Vision are "living idealized suburban lives," when they "begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

WandaVision will also feature the return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis from Thor, and Randall Park as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Teyonah Parris will play an older version of Monica Rameau, who we first saw in Captain Marvel. There is still no official release date for WandaVision, but as the trailer says, the series is "coming soon."

