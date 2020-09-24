The Knick is coming back, thanks to Barry Jenkins and André Holland.

The Knick executive producer and director Steven Soderbergh revealed in an interview with The Playlist that Jenkins and Holland have already completed work on a pilot with series creators Jack Amiel and Michael Begler. "[André and Barry] came up with a really great approach with Jack and Michael," Soderbergh said. "And that seems to be advancing rapidly. I just read the pilot, which is terrific."

While Soderbergh didn't divulge much else about this new season, Holland's involvement could suggest that he will be reprising his role as Dr. Algernon Edwards. Soderbergh was also unsure if Jenkins would be interested in directing the series, saying, "I'm very passive on that. That’s all Barry’s baby."

"I told them, 'Look, I had, I had my shot. Godspeed, take it in whatever direction you want,'" Soderbergh continued.

Following the conclusion of Season 2 in 2015 where—spoiler alert—Clive Owen's character Dr. John Thackery dies, Soderbergh confirmed his fate, adding that he always wanted to expand the scope of the series once Thackery was out of the picture. Soderbergh initially wanted to leave the next season and beyond in the hands of another filmmaker who would be given the freedom to carry out their vision of where this show will go.

Soderbergh later backtracked on the idea of allowing someone else to get behind the camera. He also hinted at the time that his approach to Season 3 as being "extreme." Soderbergh would go on to reveal during a Reddit AMA in 2017 that he wanted to shoot the entire season in anamorphic black-and-white. This revelation was made months after Cinemax announced the show was being canceled. Soderbergh conceded that this idea could have possibly "contributed to its demise."