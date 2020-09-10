In the world of fast food, there is one chicken sandwich to rule them all. Thing is, that sammy—the much-hyped fried chicken sandwich from Popeyes—hasn’t been available across Canada... until now!

Put September 14th in your calendar, fried chicken freaks, because it’s gonna be a big one. In what it’s calling “the 2020 win that Canadians need and most definitely deserve,” Popeyes is officially and finally bringing their Internet-shaking chicken sandwich to locations across Canada.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich was released in the U.S. last year and people went nuts over it, laughing, crying, and sometimes punching each other in the face when the national supply ran dry. In a way, it was like practice for the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share our Popeyes chicken sandwich with our Canadian guests,” said Rob Manuel, general manager of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Canada. “There is no better time than now to provide people with a bit of good news, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow our business and our fanbase here in Canada.”

So what makes this chicken sandwich worth weeping and/or elbowing a stranger over? Is it the tender all-breast chicken marinated in authentic Louisiana seasonings? Is it the spicy mayonnaise or soft and toasted brioche bun? Or maybe it’s the tastiest spice of all: hype.

If you don’t care either way and plan on lining up early on Monday, then consider entering the online promotion being dubbed The List, which gives a dozen Popeyes lovers (Olive Oyls?) early access to the “fabled sandwich.”

The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich will be available as a permanent menu item at all 230-plus Popeyes locations across Canada, all of which have implemented COVID-19 pandemic health and safety procedures. The price of fried chicken greatness is just $5.99-$6.49, province depending.

