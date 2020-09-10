Getting the opportunity to have a sitcom on a major network is a huge accomplishment—Martin Lawrence did that back in 1992 with Martin, while hosting HBO's Def Comedy Jam, mind you. The real power move is being able to take those moments and flip them into items your fans can cherish for years to come. That's exactly what Martin is doing with his new merchandise line, which is available now via martinlawrencestore.com.

In this collection, you get a number of dope designs, including bootleg '90s rap tour designs (see above) and images from Martin's heyday splashed over a number of fresh tees. Also included are a number of references to Martin, ranging from characters like Roscoe and Sheneneh as well as sayings and other characters adorning t-shirts, hoodies, blankets, and socks.

"You've been asking," Martin told Complex, "and now it's here, the launch of my official Martin Lawrence store. I'm excited to share that the store launches today and features all sorts of gear, including sweatshirts, socks, and blankets, some of which include your favorite Martin quotes and characters paying homage to the Martin lifestyle."

Complex briefly caught up with Martin to discuss his new merch collection. Check out some of the pieces, as well as his comments on how the collection started and what he's been doing during quarantine.

Official Martin Lawrence merch! Finally! How long had you been working on your own line of merchandise?

I got involved with the merchandise because I saw a lot of people wearing my designs. It’s been a few years since I’ve been thinking about opening it online. I partnered with Get Engaged on the project to make it come alive.

Do you have a favorite piece from this collection?

The whole collection means a lot to me because it generates from Martin.

Besides looking over this ill merch selection, how has Marty Mar spent his time during the quarantine?

Enjoying the time with my family.