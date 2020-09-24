Jordyn Woods was spotted celebrating her 23rd birthday in a style on a yacht in Cabo. She was joined by a bevy of friends, including Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Karl Anthony-Towns.

TMZ reports that Towns gifted Woods two Birkin bags, one of which retails for $35,000 on eBay, while the other goes for $9,600 on resale site ReBag, according to the New York Post. Towns also gifted Woods with a Chanel clutch, which the Post reports sells for $11,000. But the pièce de résistance was an autographed Michael Jordan jersey, which the Post reports sells for up to $8,500. Since Woods turned 23 on the 23rd, the whole birthday celebration appeared to have a MJ theme of sorts. In fact, she reportedly had a cake in the shape of the iconic Air Jordan 1. At one point, the duo appeared to be dressed in matching Chicago Bulls jerseys.

On both Woods' and Towns' Instagram Stories, the pair posted numerous pictures of them hanging out, as well as the series of gifts. Towns also shared a photo of him posing with Woods, writing, "Happy Bday Queen."

Naturally, their latest outing fueled speculation that Woods and Towns are indeed dating.

While the duo have been spotted spending time together in the past, neither have confirmed a romantic relationship. In fact, Woods denied the rumors last year.

"Y’all gone make me not be able to have any friends and ruin relationships! Lol Karl is like a brother to me," she commented on an Instagram post from The Shade Room. "Have a blessed Friday."