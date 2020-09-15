Hot Ones: The Game Show Season 1 comes to a close on Tuesday night.

The season finale, rightfully stacked with incrementally hotter sauces and higher stakes, hits truTV with host Sean Evans at 10 p.m. ET.

For the latest updates regarding the Hot Ones universe-expanding series, and much more, keep it locked to all related social channels.

To complete the Hot Ones: The Game Show at-home viewing experience, perhaps consider this Hot Ones Challenge Pack, which features the sauces from rounds one through three. The $60 kit features the Brain Burner, the Eye of the Scorpion, and—perhaps most critically—the Constrictor.

The at-home experience also boasts the potential of being handily improved by the employment of the new Truth or Dab party game:

First We Feast, through a partnership with Wilder Toys and Heatonist, have given fans the chance to dive into the competitive hot sauce space using decks of cards and (of course) actual sauce. For more, including purchase info and a breakdown of the game, click here. To see Sean Evans himself explain how the game works by way of a self-assisted demo, peep this.